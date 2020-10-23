Sections
Home / World News / Israel launches airstrike on Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

Israel launches airstrike on Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

The military said fighter jets and other aircraft struck a weapons manufacturing site and “underground infrastructure” belonging to the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Jerusalem

Flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, early on October 23, 2020. (AFP)

The Israeli military said Friday it launched overnight airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired two rockets, with no reports of casualties or major damage on either side.

Late Thursday, Palestinian militants fired two rockets into Israel. One was intercepted by Israeli missile defenses while the other fell in an open area.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several skirmishes since the militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, including those claimed by other militant groups.



Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on the coastal territory, which is home to 2 million Palestinians, since Hamas seized power.

Earlier this week, Israel announced the discovery of an unfinished tunnel dug by militants that had crossed into Israel before it was detected by underground sensors. It said the tunnel ran dozens of meters (yards) underground and was intended to facilitate attacks.

Israel has uncovered around 20 such tunnels since the last war with Hamas, in 2014.

