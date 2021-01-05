Israel names first acting envoy to UAE as nations expand ties

Na’eh will have the title of charge d’affaires, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the appointment, as the countries build ties following September’s normalization agreement. (Reuters representative image)

Israel appointed career diplomat Eitan Na’eh as its first envoy to the United Arab Emirates, a person familiar with the posting said, as the countries build ties following September’s normalization agreement.

Na’eh will have the title of charge d’affaires, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the appointment. They confirmed an earlier report by local broadcaster Kan News, which said he’ll serve as an acting envoy until a permanent ambassador is picked.

Na’eh served as ambassador to Turkey from 2016 to 2019 and was previously Israel’s top diplomat in Azerbaijan and deputy head of mission in London.