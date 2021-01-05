Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Israel names first acting envoy to UAE as nations expand ties

Israel names first acting envoy to UAE as nations expand ties

Na’eh served as ambassador to Turkey from 2016 to 2019 and was previously Israel’s top diplomat in Azerbaijan and deputy head of mission in London.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:11 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

Na’eh will have the title of charge d’affaires, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the appointment, as the countries build ties following September’s normalization agreement. (Reuters representative image)

Israel appointed career diplomat Eitan Na’eh as its first envoy to the United Arab Emirates, a person familiar with the posting said, as the countries build ties following September’s normalization agreement.

Na’eh will have the title of charge d’affaires, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the appointment. They confirmed an earlier report by local broadcaster Kan News, which said he’ll serve as an acting envoy until a permanent ambassador is picked.

Na’eh served as ambassador to Turkey from 2016 to 2019 and was previously Israel’s top diplomat in Azerbaijan and deputy head of mission in London.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to sign $2.5-billion contract for 56 transport planes for IAF
by Rahul Singh
British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
by HT Correspondent
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Optical fibre laying speed needs to go up nearly 4 times to achieve PM’s vision: Taipa
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Buck whose antlers got entangled in hammock freed after several weeks
by Sanya Budhiraja
Pune railway division’s business development units keep cash inflows on track
by Dheeraj Bengrut
Kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.