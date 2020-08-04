Sections
Home / World News / Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says

Israel not involved in Beirut blast, Israeli official says

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Israeli N12 television news that the explosion was most likely an accident caused by a fire.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 23:04 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Jerusalem

Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. (REUTERS)

Israel has nothing to do with a huge explosion at the Beirut port area on Tuesday, an Israeli official said.

“Israel has nothing to do with the incident,” the official said on condition of anonymity. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told Israeli N12 television news that the explosion was most likely an accident caused by a fire.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

20 deaths, 488 fresh infections in Punjab
Aug 04, 2020 23:23 IST
BJP sarpanch injured in militant attack in Kashmir
Aug 04, 2020 23:24 IST
Only 2.5% of Covid-19 patients put on ventilators survived in Punjab
Aug 04, 2020 23:16 IST
Haryana plans to switch over to machine-driven procurement
Aug 04, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.