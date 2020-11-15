Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Israeli military strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets

Israeli military strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller skirmishes since 2007. In a statement, the Israeli military said fighter jets, attack helicopters, and tanks hit Hamas underground infrastructure and military posts after two rockets were launched from Palestine.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 13:45 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Jerusalem

Lightnings strike over Gaza City . (Reuters)

The Israeli military said it struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Sunday after militants fired two rockets from the Palestinian territory.

In a statement, the military said fighter jets, attack helicopters, and tanks hit Hamas underground infrastructure and military posts. It said two rockets were launched into Israel, with one reaching the southern Israeli city of Ashdod and the other stretching into central Israel.

There were no immediate reports of injuries on either side. The military said the rockets landed in open areas.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas officials.



Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller skirmishes since 2007. Egypt and Qatar have brokered an informal cease-fire in recent years in which Hamas has reined in rocket attacks in exchange for economic aid and a loosening of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, but the arrangement has broken down on a number of occasions, including on Sunday.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a crippling blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007.

A number of Palestinian militant groups operate in Gaza, but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks and typically responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on militant targets.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
Nov 15, 2020 13:35 IST
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
Nov 15, 2020 13:27 IST
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Harry Kane can eclipse Rooney scoring record for England: Gareth Southgate
Nov 15, 2020 14:10 IST
‘He’s doing it very well’: Taylor calls star India batsman ‘powerful guy’
Nov 15, 2020 14:06 IST
‘Rewiring’ metabolism in cells may aid Type 2 diabetes treatment
Nov 15, 2020 14:04 IST
A hub of terrorists and anti-nationals, situation in Bengal worse than Kashmir: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 15, 2020 13:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.