Israelis returning from UK to be sent to quarantine hotels

Emerging scientific evidence suggests the new variant can spread significantly more quickly than previous strains in circulation and is behind a huge surge in infections in the UK in recent days. Israelis traveling back from the three countries were until now permitted to isolate at home.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 21:10 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that his government was considering barring non-residents from entering Israel from those countries (REUTERS)

Israelis returning from the UK, Denmark, and South Africa will be sent to isolation in government-run quarantine sites to help prevent a mutant strain of coronavirus from entering the country.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said earlier that his government was considering barring non-residents from entering Israel from those countries. Foreigners who purchased tickets on a flight from London were not permitted on board the plane, Ynet website reported.

