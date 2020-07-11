Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘It just doesn’t feel safe:’ US parents, teachers worry about reopening schools

‘It just doesn’t feel safe:’ US parents, teachers worry about reopening schools

Del Hierro said she backs a call by teachers unions in Los Angeles and nationwide to hold off re-opening schools until the latest intense surge of coronavirus cases fades and plans are in place to safely reopen.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:48 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New York United States

Groups representing US doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions. (AP)

Brenda Del Hierro was not so thrilled with distance learning when her kids were sent home in March to when the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, yet the Los Angeles mom said she was not convinced it would be safe to send them back to the classroom this fall.

Del Hierro said she backs a call by teachers unions in Los Angeles and nationwide to hold off re-opening schools until the latest intense surge of coronavirus cases fades and plans are in place to safely reopen.

Groups representing US doctors, teachers and top school officials on Friday pushed back against pressure from President Donald Trump to fully reopen US schools, saying science must guide the decisions.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, where Del Hierro’s children are enrolled, has not yet decided whether in-person instruction will resume when school starts next month.



The teachers union in the nation’s second-largest school district on Friday recommended keeping school campuses closed when the semester begins on Aug. 18.

Simply calling for physical distancing and asking children and teachers to wear masks will not be enough, said Del Hierro. Her eight-year-old son, for example, complains that it is difficult to breathe through a mask, and tends to take his off.

She said she is also worried that if something upsetting happens at her son’s school in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, teachers will not be able to properly console children from six feet away.

“I wish they would just focus on distance learning and making it better,” said the stay-at-home mom, 33.

Jennifer McAfee, who teaches English at Dotson Middle School in Rancho Palos Verdes, said with just six weeks left before the start of school, there is too little time and too few resources to plan a safe re-opening.

Even something as simple as a ride on the school bus needs to be reimagined, she said, to make sure children obey distancing and mask guidelines.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Billionaire Elon Musk’s net worth zooms past Warren Buffett’s: Report
Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST
Shabana, Hema, object to govt SOP for senior artists to stay at home
Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma resumes shoot, Tapu Sena begins work
Jul 11, 2020 13:04 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI guv and all the latest news
Jul 11, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.