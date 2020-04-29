Sections
Home / World News / It’s a boy: British PM Boris Johnson’s fiancee gives birth

It’s a boy: British PM Boris Johnson’s fiancee gives birth

Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID which he said had threatened his life. Symonds also had symptoms of COVID but recovered swiftly.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST

By London, London

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds. (REUTERS)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a baby boy, Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Both mother and child are doing well. The boy was born at a London hospital.

Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID which he said had threatened his life. Symonds also had symptoms of COVID but recovered swiftly.

The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child.



Politicians began sending their congratulations to the couple.

“So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!,” Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter.

Johnson, who refuses to say how many children he has in total, was previously married to Marina Wheeler, and they had four children together. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and they divorced earlier this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 14:49 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
P Chidambaram spotlights MSMEs concern on paying April wages, advises govt
Apr 29, 2020 14:14 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Covid-19 update: Centre asks all employees to download Aarogya Setu app
Apr 29, 2020 14:48 IST
Suicide bomber kills 3, injures 15 in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul: Report
Apr 29, 2020 14:45 IST
Google Stadia gets EA support for Star Wars: Fallen Order, Madden NFL
Apr 29, 2020 14:43 IST
Another Nokia smartphone gets Android 10 update with new features
Apr 29, 2020 14:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.