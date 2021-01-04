‘It will not work’: Bernie Sanders warns Republicans against delaying Joe Biden’s inauguration

US senator Bernie Sanders joined his Democrat counterparts in criticising Republicans who are planning to vote against accepting the results of the presidential elections unless there’s a 10-day audit. Their move reportedly cannot change the outcome of the elections but can delay president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration beyond the expected date of January 20.

The move to challenge the election results is being led by two prominent Republican figures, Senator Josh Hawley of Montana and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. Senators from Alabama, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wyoming, Louisiana, Kansas and Montana have now joined the coalition to reject the Electoral College tallies unless Congress launches a commission to immediately conduct an audit of the election results. Hawley is particularly opposing the election results in Pennsylvania, where Donald Trump lost by a margin of 80,000 votes, a state he won in 2016. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit by the Trump campaign to overturn the state’s election over unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Sanders invoked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s judgement in his letter stating that all prior attempts to overturn election results have been duly discredited even by judges appointed by President Trump.

“In the two months since the election, more than 80 judges, including some who were appointed by the President, have rejected Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the election. There are no cases pending that will have any impact on the results. There have been numerous recounts, audits and verifications, including in the most closely contested states. Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security even called this ‘the most secure election in American history’,” he said.

“It will not work. Joe Biden will be President at noon on January 20. This spectacle by Republican lawmakers only demonstrates their disdain for voters, democracy and the will of the American people,” Sanders added.

The veteran senator from Vermont, who ran for president himself in 2020, tweeted his support of Republican Mitt Romney’s stance on his senate colleagues’ continued efforts at delaying Joe Biden’s confirmation. “I don’t often agree with Sen. Mitt Romney. But in describing the tactics of his GOP colleagues to undermine Joe Biden’s victory, he is right when he says, “I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?”, Sanders tweeted.

Bipartisan support against Hawley and Cruz’s attempts have been taking shape in the House. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has even warned Republicans against mounting any such challenge, reported Reuters.