Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus

Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus

The researchers experimented with the vaccine on mice that successfully developed antibodies that blocked the virus from infecting the cells

Updated: May 07, 2020 01:18 IST

By Agencies, Rome

Small bottles labelled with a "Vaccine Covid-19" sticker and a medical syringe. (Reuters File Photo )

Italian researchers have claimed that they have successfully developed a vaccine to contain the coronavirus, which is likely to work on humans, Italian news agency ANSA has reported.

Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Takis, the firm that claims to have developed the vaccine, said that a coronavirus candidate vaccine has neutralised the virus in human cells for the first time, according to the news report.

The researchers experimented with the vaccine on mice that successfully developed antibodies that blocked the virus from infecting the cells. The tests were reportedly carried out at Spallanzani Hospital in Rome.

“This is the most advanced stage of testing of a candidate vaccine created in Italy. Human tests are expected after this summer,” Aurisicchio was quoted as saying by ANSA.



The researchers observed that five vaccine candidates generated a large number of antibodies, after which two were selected. The vaccine candidates being developed are based on the genetic material of DNA protein “spikes”, the molecular tips used by the coronavirus to enter human cells.

The researchers believe that this makes their vaccine particularly effective for generating functional antibodies against the “spike” protein. “To reach our goal, we need the support of national and international institutions and partners who may help us speed up the process,” the Takis CEO said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19
May 07, 2020 00:00 IST
Air India opens bookings for passengers to London, Singapore, US from May 8
May 07, 2020 00:36 IST
With 428 new Covid-19 cases, Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike
May 07, 2020 01:17 IST
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

latest news

Twitter tackles 5G Covid-19 conspiracy in the UK with warning prompt
May 07, 2020 01:40 IST
Two groups clash in Ambernath with swords, 4 injured
May 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Florian Schneider, co-founder of German band Kraftwerk, dies at 73
May 07, 2020 01:34 IST
Report alleges cover-up by Iran on Covid-19 outbreak
May 07, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.