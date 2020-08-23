Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

Italy rules out new lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

Italy, one of Europe’s worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths, on Saturday reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since the government eased its rigid lockdown measures in May.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 15:32 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Rome

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza speaks to reporters after European health ministers held a meeting to discuss Italy's coronavirus outbreak, in Rome. (Reuters image)

The Italian government is not considering new lockdown to curb coronavirus infections, Health Minister said in a newspaper interview on Sunday, despite a steady rise in new cases over the past month.

Italy, one of Europe’s worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths, on Saturday reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since the government eased its rigid lockdown measures in May.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“We will not have a new lockdown,” Speranza told daily newspaper La Stampa, saying the current situation cannot be compared to February and March, when the disease was spreading out of control and it was difficult to track and isolate infected people.

“I am optimistic, although prudent. Our national health service has become much stronger.”



Speranza added that Italy has doubled the number of beds in intensive care units.

The number of new infections remains considerably lower than those registered in Spain and France and daily death tolls are low.

In a separate interview with newspaper Corriere della Sera, Health Undersecretary Sandra Zampa said she was convinced Italy would not impose a nationwide lockdown but did not rule out restrictions on territories where there are spikes in infection numbers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Onam 2020: Low-key start to Onam festivities amid Covid-19
Aug 23, 2020 16:07 IST
China investors brace for record defaults in risky end to 2020
Aug 23, 2020 16:05 IST
Salman Khan’s family comes together for Ganesh aarti, watch
Aug 23, 2020 16:03 IST
KL Rahul is all heart as Athiya Shetty wishes mom Mana with adorable photo
Aug 23, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.