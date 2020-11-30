Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Italy’s antitrust fines Apple 10 million euros for misleading commercial practices

Italy’s antitrust fines Apple 10 million euros for misleading commercial practices

The regulator said in a statement that Apple advertised several iPhone models as ‘water-resistant’ without clarifying they were only so under certain circumstances.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:06 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Rome

Italy’s antitrust authority fined Apple 10 million euros ($12 million) for “aggressive and misleading” commercial practices regarding its iPhones. (Reuters)

Italy’s antitrust authority said on Monday it had fined Apple 10 million euros ($12 million) for “aggressive and misleading” commercial practices regarding its iPhones.

The regulator said in a statement the company advertised that several iPhone models were water-resistant without clarifying they were only so under certain circumstances.

It added that the company’s disclaimer, saying that its phones were not covered by warranty in case of damage from liquids, tricked clients, who were also not provided support when their phones were damaged by water or other liquids.

Apple declined to comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Nov 30, 2020 14:57 IST
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nov 30, 2020 14:54 IST
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Nov 30, 2020 14:32 IST
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nov 30, 2020 12:36 IST

latest news

‘Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is’: Pathan
Nov 30, 2020 15:10 IST
BJP leader suggests new names for MP’s Idgah Hills and Hoshangabad
Nov 30, 2020 15:02 IST
‘Free’ mask, Rs 200 fine in Mumbai for rule violators: BMC
Nov 30, 2020 15:01 IST
Home secretary writes to states, UTs over fire incidents in hospitals, nursing homes
Nov 30, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.