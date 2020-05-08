Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Italy’s Milan a ticking coronavirus ‘bomb’: Report

Italy’s Milan a ticking coronavirus ‘bomb’: Report

The city in the northern Lombardy region is the epicentre of Italy’s outbreak, one of the worst in Europe in terms of deaths and infections.

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:23 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Rome

More than 80,000 infections have been recorded in Lombardy -- almost 40 percent of Italy’s overall cases -- according to official data. (AP file photo )

Italy’s economic capital Milan is a virus time “bomb” at risk of erupting with residents now free to move around -- some gathering for canal-side cocktails -- after two months under a pandemic lockdown.

The city in the northern Lombardy region is the epicentre of Italy’s outbreak, one of the worst in Europe in terms of deaths and infections.

More than 80,000 infections have been recorded in Lombardy -- almost 40 percent of Italy’s overall cases -- according to official data.

Only 33,000 of Lombardy’s cases are considered recovered.



The region’s capital Milan, is “a bit of a bomb,” said Massimo Galli, the head of the infectious diseases department at the renowned Sacco hospital in Milan.

“We have a very high number of infected people returning to circulation,” he said in an interview with the Repubblica newspaper, referring to the easing of lockdown measures on May 4.

Photographs of youngsters sitting along Milan’s canals enjoying aperitifs in the sunshine, many without wearing masks or respecting social distances rules, were splashed over the front pages of Italy’s main dailies Friday.

Galli said it was clear the easing of the lockdown “may present problems”.

Milan’s Mayor Giuseppe Sala slammed the canal-side behaviour as “shameful” and threatened to close the well-known aperitif area if people persist in flouting the rules.

Lombardy has logged some 15,000 deaths, around half of Italy’s 30,000 coronavirus fatalities, since the outbreak first erupted in early March.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:40 IST
Live |Peak in Covid-19 cases may not happen if we follow do’s and don’ts: Govt spokesperson
May 08, 2020 17:02 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST

latest news

Italy’s Milan a ticking coronavirus ‘bomb’: Report
May 08, 2020 17:23 IST
Rashed Ali Almansoori is a next-gen tech blogger with a bright future
May 08, 2020 17:20 IST
Wuhan market had role in coronavirus outbreak, but more research needed: WHO
May 08, 2020 17:24 IST
1,000 light years away, Black hole closest to Earth discovered
May 08, 2020 17:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.