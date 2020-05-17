Sections
Italy taking calculated risk in rolling back Covid lockdown, says PM Conte

With shops allowed to open from Monday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said movement between European Union countries would be allowed from June 3, without a quarantine period for those entering Italy.

Updated: May 17, 2020 07:40 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Milan

Gyms, swimming pools, sports centres will reopen on May 25, while theatres and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 15. (Reuters file photo )

Italian Prime MInister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday Italy was taking a calculated risk in rolling back lockdown measures from next week as the daily death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic fell to its lowest since March 9.

“We’re facing a calculated risk, knowing that the epidemiological curve could rise again,” Conte said in press conference to detail measures taken by the Rome to restart most economic activities and lift restrictions on people’s movements.

With shops allowed to open from Monday, Conte said movement between European Union countries would be allowed from June 3, without a quarantine period for those entering Italy.

Gyms, swimming pools, sports centres will reopen on May 25, while theatres and cinemas will be allowed to reopen from June 15.



