Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus

The White House is now making sure staffers wear masks in the White House residence, and coronavirus tests and temperature checks are being boosted throughout the West Wing.

Updated: May 09, 2020 13:32 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

Ivanka Trump’s assistant, who works in a personal capacity for US President Donald Trump’s daughter, has not been around her in several weeks, the CNN reported. (AP file photo )

Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, making her the third White House staff member to be infected from Covid-19, a media report said on Saturday.

The assistant, who works in a personal capacity for US President Donald Trump’s daughter, has not been around her in several weeks, the CNN reported.

She has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution, the report quoted a source as saying.

She was not symptomatic. Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner both tested negative on Friday, the person familiar with the matter told the US news channel. The development comes a day after President Trump confirmed that Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller had tested positive for the coronavirus.



“She’s a wonderful young woman, Katie, she tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive,” Trump said during a meeting at the White House.

He said Miller had not come into contact with him but spent some time with Pence.

One of Trump’s personal valets tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Following the news of the valet’s illness, Trump said he would be tested for the coronavirus daily.

According to a senior official, contact tracing was performed inside the White House after Miller’s test came positive.

The White House is now making sure staffers wear masks in the White House residence, and coronavirus tests and temperature checks are being boosted throughout the West Wing. The West Wing is also being sanitised on a more frequent basis, the official said.

Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, recently went on a trip to the Mayo Clinic without wearing a face mask, despite being told about the clinic’s policy saying they’re required.

Trump also declined to wear a mask this week during portions of his tour of a mask-making facility in Arizona.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 12:30 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
Bihar minister clashes with Delhi govt over rail fare of migrant workers  
May 09, 2020 13:37 IST

latest news

‘Baseless narrative’:India rebuts Pak claim on reduced water flow in Chenab
May 09, 2020 14:45 IST
Jharkhand: 22 migrant workers test positive for Covid-19
May 09, 2020 14:43 IST
Players running higher risk of injury: India’s S&C coach
May 09, 2020 14:47 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana to release song Ma on Mother’s Day
May 09, 2020 14:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.