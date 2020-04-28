Sections
Home / World News / Jaishankar discusses coronavirus challenge with Afghan counterpart

Jaishankar discusses coronavirus challenge with Afghan counterpart

Jaishankar said the talks covered the latest developments on the Afghanistan peace efforts besides the safety and well-being of the Sikh community in the country.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 06:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a wide-ranging meeting with his Afghanistan counterpart (AP Photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a wide-ranging meeting with his Afghanistan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar and discussed the coronavirus challenge and humanitarian assistance, including food and medical supplies.

Jaishankar said the talks covered the latest developments on the Afghanistan peace efforts besides the safety and well-being of the Sikh community in the country.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Virtual diplomacy today included a wide-ranging meeting with FM @MHaneefAtmar of #Afghanistan. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, ensuring that the development partnership continues strongly,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

“Discussed the #coronavirus challenge and humanitarian assistance, including food & medical supplies. Also stressed on the safety and well-being of the Sikh community. Talks covered the latest developments on the Afghanistan peace efforts,” he said in another tweet.



Jaishankar also spoke to Estonia Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu.

“Connected with FM @UrmasReinsalu of #Estonia. Interesting discussion on use of digital tools in #coronavirus response. Also talked about our cooperation in the UN framework,” he tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:22 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 28, 2020 05:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
States gear up to bring back stranded migrants amid lockdown 2.0
Apr 28, 2020 04:33 IST

latest news

All cops on Covid-19 lockdown duty to be tested, says Chhattisgarh Police chief
Apr 28, 2020 07:36 IST
iPhone users can now make group calls on WhatsApp with up to 8 people
Apr 28, 2020 07:36 IST
‘Damage to the world’: Trump says ‘very serious investigation’ against China on
Apr 28, 2020 07:29 IST
China ‘concerned’ as India decides to stop use of Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 28, 2020 07:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.