Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Janet Yellen set to become the first woman to head US treasury department

Janet Yellen set to become the first woman to head US treasury department

Yellen will become the first woman to head the treasury department - she was the first woman to head the US Fed

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 22:10 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington DC

Janet Yellen at a news conference. (REUTERS/ FILE)

President-elect Joe Biden will name Janet Louise Yellen, the former chair of the US Federal Reserve, as his treasury secretary, adding another historic first to his emerging cabinet.

Yellen will become the first woman to head the treasury department - she was the first woman to head the US Fed. Yellen served from 2014 to 2018; appointed by Barack Obama and replaced by Donald Trump with Jerome Powell.

Biden’s firsts started with Kamala Harris, who is the first Black, woman, and American of Indian, South Asian and Asian descent to become US vice-president.

Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban-American lawyer, will become the first Latino to head the department of homeland security, which runs immigration.



Avril Haines, a former deputy director of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency), is the first woman named to head the US intelligence community as director of National Intelligence. And John Kerry, the former secretary of state, will be the first special presidential envoy on climate to have a seat at the national security council.

Biden’s incoming National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is the youngest person named to the position yet, at 43.

The remaining cabinet positions announced so far are Antony Blinken, a close and long-time aide of the president-elect, who will be secretary of state, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a 35-year foreign service veteran, who will be the next US ambassador to the UN.

Biden has only announced a handful of his cabinet picks so far, and he and Harris will introduce them formally later on Tuesday. Remaining appointments, which will include defence, attorney general, health and a few others, will roll out possibly after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 24, 2020 21:19 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
SC notice to Centre to fix uniform rate for RT-PCR test after petitioner alleges loot
Nov 24, 2020 20:18 IST

latest news

Passengers relieved as train services resume in Ludhiana
Nov 24, 2020 22:43 IST
Biden set to formally introduce his national security team
Nov 24, 2020 22:42 IST
21-year-old barber arrested for cutting Shikha of a VHP leader
Nov 24, 2020 22:42 IST
Jailed Lalu Prasad trying to lure NDA MLAs by promising ministerial berths: Sushil Modi
Nov 24, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.