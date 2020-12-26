Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe apologises for making ‘repeated false denials’ in parliament on funding scandal

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe apologises for making ‘repeated false denials’ in parliament on funding scandal

Japan’s longest-serving leader said he had known nothing about the payments and pledged to work to regain public trust. The apology came after his secretary was on Thursday summarily indicted over the issue and fined 1 million yen ($9,650).

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 05:48 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Tokyo

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologised for making false statements in parliament regarding a political funding scandal. (Reuters)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in parliament, apologising for what he said were mistakes regarding a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current premier.

Abe said he felt deeply responsible for making repeated false denials that his political funding group had subsidised cherry blossom viewing parties for his supporters, in possible violation of the country’s strict political funding laws.

Also Read: Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving PM, quits

Japan’s longest-serving leader said he had known nothing about the payments and pledged to work to regain public trust. The apology came after his secretary was on Thursday summarily indicted over the issue and fined 1 million yen ($9,650).

“Even though the accounting procedures happened without my knowledge, I feel morally responsible for what happened,” Abe told a parliamentary committee. “I reflect on this deeply and apologise from my heart to the citizens and to all lawmakers.”



Abe also filed corrected political funding reports for the last three years.

The public apology marks a sharp reversal of fortune for Abe, a political blue-bloods whose grandfather and great-uncle also served as premiers. He quit as prime minister on health grounds in September after serving nearly eight years as prime minister.

Also Read | ‘Deeply touched by your warm words’: Shinzo Abe tweets after PM Modi’s recovery wishes

The scandal threatens to damage his successor, Yoshihide Suga, who was Abe’s right-hand man throughout his term and has defended his former boss in parliament.

Suga, who has been beset by other controversies and seen his support ratings slide less than a year before the next lower house election must be called, has apologised for making inaccurate statements.

Abe did not respond to questions from opposition MPs about whether he would take political responsibility for the scandal by resigning as an MP. He struggled to explain why he was able to file detailed updated funding reports even though he says his office does not have the underlying receipts for the parties.

Abe’s statements to parliament from the end of 2019 contradicted the findings of the prosecutors at least 118 times, several domestic media reported, citing a parliamentary research bureau.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Protesters aside, even farmers who support laws want price assurance
by Zia Haq
Key Supreme Court judgments that marked 2020
by Utkarsh Anand
2nd Test live: Bumrah removes Burns for a duck to give India a great start
by hindustantimes.com
PM Cares ‘owned, controlled and established’ by govt, says Centre
by Deeksha Bhardwaj

latest news

Japan ex-PM apologises, corrects parliament statements on funding scandal
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Human remains found near Nashville explosion: Report
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
Don’t squander sacrifices of 2020: WHO chief
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Former England cricketer Robin Jackman passes away at 75
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.