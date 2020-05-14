Sections
Japan lifts virus state of emergency in most regions: PM Abe

Japan’s prime minister on Thursday lifted for most of the country a state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus, but kept it in place for Tokyo and Osaka.

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:24 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Tokyo

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Reuters file photo)

“Today we decided to lift the state of emergency in 39 (out of 47) prefectures,” Shinzo Abe said in a nationally televised news conference.

