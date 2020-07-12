Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Japan needs to be on high alert as coronavirus cases rise, says minister

Japan needs to be on high alert as coronavirus cases rise, says minister

The nation’s number of Covid-19 infections has spiked in the past week, with Tokyo reporting more than 200 cases for three straight days.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 09:01 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Japan is forging ahead with further steps to re-open the economy amid the increase in virus cases. (Reuters file photo)

Japan needs to remain on high alert for further coronavirus outbreaks as the number of cases with unclear contagion routes increases, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country’s economy minister and virus czar, said.

The nation’s number of Covid-19 infections has spiked in the past week, with Tokyo reporting more than 200 cases for three straight days.

The minister didn’t say the government is considering declaring a state of emergency, but warned of increased stress on public health centers’ resources, speaking on public broadcaster NHK on Sunday. Testing should be strategically and greatly increased, he said.

Second-quarter gross domestic product figures are likely to be “severe,” given the pandemic’s impact on the global economy and the depressed levels of domestic consumption, Nishimura said. Local spending is showing signs of recovery, according to the minister.



Japan is forging ahead with further steps to re-open the economy amid the increase in virus cases. Nishimura said that while those who show symptoms must stay home, in principle Tokyo residents are allowed to move to other prefectures.

Japan Pushes Re-Opening as New Virus Cases Reach Record in Tokyo.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I remember we slept on the floor: Gambhir recalls sharing room with Dhoni
Jul 12, 2020 10:23 IST
UFC Fight Island: Petr Yan destroys Jose Aldo, claims bantamweight belt
Jul 12, 2020 10:24 IST
15-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Tamil Nadu, netizens amazed
Jul 12, 2020 10:18 IST
Esha Deol refutes rumours of mother Hema Malini’s ill health
Jul 12, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.