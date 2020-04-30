Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Japan PM says to consult experts on whether to extend state of emergency

Japan PM says to consult experts on whether to extend state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking in parliament, also said the situation surrounding the coronavirus epidemic continued to be “severe”.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 06:47 IST

By Reuters, Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a protective mask as a precautionary measure amid Covid-19 outbreak. (AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the government would consult experts to decide whether to extend the state of emergency beyond May 6.

Abe, speaking in parliament, also said the situation surrounding the coronavirus epidemic continued to be “severe”.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the government was planning to extend the nationwide state of emergency by about one month.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Considerable relaxations in many areas after May 3, hints Centre
Apr 30, 2020 08:01 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Apr 30, 2020 04:40 IST
Nations that mandate TB vaccine may have lower Covid death rates
Apr 30, 2020 06:29 IST
Covid-19 updates: US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
Apr 30, 2020 06:48 IST

latest news

Vinay Pathak on Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘I am devastated’
Apr 30, 2020 07:57 IST
South Africa sees highest daily Covid cases as lockdown set to be eased
Apr 30, 2020 07:55 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares fan tribute to Irrfan, Rituparno Ghosh
Apr 30, 2020 07:56 IST
Natalie Portman, Angelina Jolie send condolences on Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 30, 2020 07:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.