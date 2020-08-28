Sections
Home / World News / Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports

Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over his health: Reports

Speculation about the prime minister’s health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 11:03 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

Japan PM Shinzo Abe to resign over health: Reports (REUTERS)

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is to announce his resignation over health issues, local media reported Friday hours before he is due to address a press conference.

“Abe intends to resign as his illness has worsened and he worries it will cause trouble” in leading the country, national broadcaster NHK said, without citing a source.

Speculation about the prime minister’s health has been swirling for weeks but reached fever pitch in recent days after he made two separate trips to hospital for unspecified medical checks.

