Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Japan’s new PM Suga to meet US State Secretary Pompeo in October

Japan’s new PM Suga to meet US State Secretary Pompeo in October

Mike Pompeo is expected to visit the Japanese capital for talks with foreign ministers from Japan, Australia and India, NHK said.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Tokyo Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo early next month, the first high-level meeting between the two allies since Suga became leader this week, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Pompeo is expected to visit the Japanese capital for talks with foreign ministers from Japan, Australia and India, NHK said. They are expected to discuss cooperation on the Covid-19 pandemic and what they call a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Suga is expected to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Sunday, Japanese media said on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

9 al Qaeda operatives arrested by NIA in raids conducted in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 09:49 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 19, 2020 09:51 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally surges past 5.3 million, recoveries at 4.2 million
Sep 19, 2020 09:54 IST
Altitude begins to take a toll in Ladakh
Sep 19, 2020 05:40 IST

latest news

US reality show aims to send winner to International Space Station
Sep 19, 2020 10:26 IST
Top Oppn leaders self-isolate as Canada sees fresh spike in Covid-19 cases
Sep 19, 2020 10:27 IST
Leicester in talks with Roma for Under, says Rodgers
Sep 19, 2020 10:20 IST
Declare non-protected mangrove areas reserved forests, says Aaditya
Sep 19, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.