Japan’s Prime Minister says ‘virus recognises no holidays’, urges ministers’ vigilance

“The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency and thoroughly carry out counter measures,” Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of the government’s taskforce on coronavirus responses.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 15:06 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday asked his ministers to remain ready to implement measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infections (REUTERS)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Monday asked his ministers to remain ready to implement measures to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infections, after daily case numbers hit a string of record highs in recent days.

“The virus recognises no year-end or New Year holidays. I ask each minister to raise the level of their sense of urgency and thoroughly carry out counter measures,” Suga told a meeting of the government’s taskforce on coronavirus responses.

