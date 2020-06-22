Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Japan’s Shionogi partners with universities to develop visual coronavirus test

Japan’s Shionogi partners with universities to develop visual coronavirus test

Using this method, patients can take their own samples, and readings can be made without detector equipment.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 10:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh,

Japan approved saliva-based tests for the coronavirus earlier this month. (REUTERS)

Shionogi & Co Ltd said it is partnering with Japanese universities to develop a saliva test for coronavirus that can yield visual results in 25 minutes.

The method, known as SATIC, involves heating a sample of saliva and adding it to a reagent that changes color to indicate the presence of viruses, according to a news release by the company on Monday. Patients can take their own samples, and readings can be made without detector equipment.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The accuracy of the tests are equivalent to those by polymerise chain reaction (PCR) tests, the company said. Shionogi is licensing the technology from Nihon University, Gunma University, and Tokyo Medical University.

Japan approved saliva-based tests for the coronavirus earlier this month, offering a safer, simpler way to diagnose infection than nasal swabs.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit USD 150 billion market cap
Jun 22, 2020 11:15 IST
Millions were offered: Ex-Pak pacer names teammate for fixing approach
Jun 22, 2020 11:16 IST
PM Modi assures support to Mizoram CM in wake of earthquake
Jun 22, 2020 11:11 IST
Worst North Korea economy in two decades pushing Kim Jong Un to lash out
Jun 22, 2020 11:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.