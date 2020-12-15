Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Japan’s ‘Twitter killer’ given death penalty for nine murders

Japan’s ‘Twitter killer’ given death penalty for nine murders

Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, admitted killing and butchering his young victims -- all but one of whom were women -- who he met on the social media platform.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:14 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Tokyo Japan

Shiraishi used Twitter to contact users who posted about taking their own lives, telling them he could help them in their plans -- or even die alongside them. (REUTERS (Representative Image))

A Japanese man dubbed the “Twitter killer” was sentenced to death by a Tokyo court Tuesday for murdering and dismembering nine people he met online.

Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, admitted killing and butchering his young victims -- all but one of whom were women -- who he met on the social media platform.

His lawyers had argued he should receive a prison sentence because his victims, aged between 15 and 26, expressed suicidal thoughts on social media and so had consented to death.

But on Tuesday “the death sentence was handed down” to Shiraishi, a court official told AFP.



“None of the nine victims consented to be killed, including silent consent,” the judge said, according to public broadcaster NHK.

“It is extremely grave that the lives of nine young people were taken away. The dignity of the victims was trampled upon,” the judge reportedly added.

NHK said 435 people turned up to watch the verdict, even though the court only had 16 seats available for the public.

Shiraishi used Twitter to contact users who posted about taking their own lives, telling them he could help them in their plans -- or even die alongside them.

The father of one 25-year-old victim said in court last month that he “will never forgive Shiraishi even if he dies”, NHK reported at the time.

“Even now, when I see a woman of my daughter’s age, I mistake her for my daughter. This pain will never go away. Give her back to me!” he said.

Japan is one of few developed nations to retain the death penalty, and public support for it remains high.

Years usually pass between sentencing and execution, and the last execution was in December 2019, when a Chinese man was hanged for the murder of a family of four.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No winter session of Parliament due to Covid-19, says govt to Cong demand
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters day 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha

latest news

Two out of five women in South Asia have faced partner violence: World Bank
by Asian News International
Less than 45% of households in five states use clean fuel for cooking: NFHS
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Yuvraj Singh included in Punjab’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 probables
by hindustantimes.com
US tech giants face 6-10% fines as EU set rules to curb their power
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.