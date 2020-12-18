Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Japan to develop longer-range anti-ship missiles

Japan to develop longer-range anti-ship missiles

Japan’s government also said in a press release it will build two new warships equipped with new Aegis radars to replace two cancelled ground stations it had planned to build.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:15 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Tokyo

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga looks on during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. (Reuters/ File photo)

Japan on Friday said it will develop new “stand-off” anti-ship missiles that will allow it to target warships threatening its islands at greater distances.

Japan’s government also said in a press release it will build two new warships equipped with new Aegis radars to replace two cancelled ground stations it had planned to build.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Farmers’ protest: Jhatikara border open for two-wheelers, pedestrian
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh
by HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana slams food delivery service for playing referee in Diljit feud
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.