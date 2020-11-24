Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Japan to express concern over China maritime activities, Hong Kong during Chinese top diplomat’s visit: Report

Japan to express concern over China maritime activities, Hong Kong during Chinese top diplomat’s visit: Report

Japan also wants to reaffirm with China the importance of high-level communication between the countries in order to build stable bilateral ties.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:21 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Tokyo

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is arriving in Japan on Tuesday for talks. (AP)

Japan is planning to express concerns China’s maritime activities and its tightened control on Hong Kong during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is arriving in Japan on Tuesday for talks with his counterpart Motegi Toshimitsu. He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide the following day, NHK reported. The visit comes amidst mounting concerns over Beijing’s growing assertiveness in the region.

This will be the first time since the launch of Suga’s Cabinet that a high-ranking official from China is coming to Japan.

Japan also wants to reaffirm with China the importance of high-level communication between the countries in order to build stable bilateral ties.



“There are various complicated issues in the relations of Japan and China, it is important to solve them one by one during high-level negotiations. The trends in the Chinese military cause serious concerns from the regional security point of view, which includes our country. It is important to clearly and sincerely express this concern and try to look for common ground,” Sputnik quoted Kishi as saying.

The Japanese side also plans to express concerns over China’s maritime activities and its tightened control on Hong Kong, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The visit is also unlikely to dilute major differences between the two regional powers, South China Morning Post reported citing analysts, adding that it was uncertain whether Wang could nail down a date for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s much-delayed trip to Japan.

Chinese vessels have repeatedly intruded into Japan’s territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture.

Japan controls the islands. The Japanese government maintains that the islands are an inherent part of Japan’s territory.

Since the imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year, many countries including Japan have expressed concerns on Beijing’s clampdown on dissent in the former British colony.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 14:56 IST
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Nov 24, 2020 13:44 IST
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Nov 24, 2020 14:51 IST
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Nov 24, 2020 13:10 IST

latest news

Visible thongs from the noughties are visible again
Nov 24, 2020 15:07 IST
Saudi Aramco says no one hurt in blast, fire from missile strike
Nov 24, 2020 14:57 IST
Covid-19 situation in Bengal under control, CM Mamata Banerjee tells PM Narendra Modi
Nov 24, 2020 15:08 IST
Hong Kong to close bars, nightclubs from Thursday due to coronavirus
Nov 24, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.