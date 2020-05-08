Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Japan, US agree to cooperate in Covid-19 fight

Japan, US agree to cooperate in Covid-19 fight

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump have agreed to cooperate closely in developing Covid-19 vaccines and drugs, and in their efforts to boost their economies.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:11 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Tokyo

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump (Reuters file photo)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump have agreed to cooperate closely in developing Covid-19 vaccines and drugs, and in their efforts to boost their economies.

The two leaders held telephone talks as they seek to reopen businesses in their respective countries.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters the leaders exchanged views on the Covid-19 situation, measures to prevent further spread of the virus, development of drugs and vaccines, and steps for reopening the economies in their countries. He said Abe proposed the talks.

“It was extremely meaningful to be able to reassure Japan-US cooperation via telephone talks between the two leaders just as the international society is expected to unite and tackle the (pandemic),” Suga said.



The Japanese health ministry, in a rare fast-track process, approved Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug remdesivir on Thursday to treat Covid-19 patients.

The approval was granted under a special fast-track process only four days after the company filed an application.

Japan is still under a coronavirus state of emergency, which was extended this week until the end of May, though there have been no hard lockdowns.

The United States has more than 1.2 million reported infections, with deaths exceeding 75,000, while Japan has about 15,500 cases and 580 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

In the back-end of the Covid-19 fight, big data works silently
May 08, 2020 16:08 IST
Afghanistan’s health minister tests positive for Coronavirus
May 08, 2020 16:07 IST
Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:05 IST
India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players’ fitness regime at home
May 08, 2020 16:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.