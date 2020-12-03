Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Japan voices ‘grave concerns’ about jailing of Hong Kong activists

Japan voices ‘grave concerns’ about jailing of Hong Kong activists

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday sentenced prominent democracy activists Joshua Wong to more than 13 months in prison over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest sentence for an opposition figure this year.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 09:50 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Reuters

Japan's Katsunobu Kato said during a press conference that Japan has “grave concerns” about the recent Hong Kong situation such as sentences against three activists. (Reuters)

Japan has “grave concerns” about the jailing of three Hong Kong activists and has conveyed its worries to China over the situation, chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

Hong Kong authorities on Wednesday sentenced prominent democracy activists Joshua Wong to more than 13 months in prison over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest sentence for an opposition figure this year.

They also jailed Wong’s colleagues Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam for 10 and seven months, respectively. Chow speaks fluent Japanese and is well-known in Japan.

“Japan increasingly has grave concerns about the recent Hong Kong situation such as sentences against three including Agnes Chow,” Kato told a regular news conference.

“We have conveyed our concerns to China about Hong Kong at various opportunities,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Dec 03, 2020 09:14 IST
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
Dec 03, 2020 10:00 IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Dec 03, 2020 09:30 IST
Why Delhi may be on right track in Covid-19 fight
Dec 03, 2020 07:20 IST

latest news

China launches 1,100-km section of China-Russia East gas pipeline
Dec 03, 2020 10:18 IST
Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman to referee Champions League game
Dec 03, 2020 10:17 IST
AG KK Venugopal says provide gender sensitisation training to all judges
Dec 03, 2020 10:15 IST
15-week transformation for Navi Mumbai mangroves: 7,000kg trash removed
Dec 03, 2020 10:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.