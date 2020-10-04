Sections
Home / World News / Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies of Covid-19

Aged 81, Takada was at the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a residential suburb on the western outskirts of the French capital, the spokesman said.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:26 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Paris

Japanese designer Kenzo Takada, also known as Kenzo, died of Covid-19 (Reuters file photo)

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, died Sunday from the COVID-19 disease, his spokesman told several French media outlets.

Kenzo, the house he founded in the 1970s, is owned by LVMH , the world’s biggest luxury group.

