Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Jared Kushner to travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar this week

Jared Kushner to travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar this week

Jared Kushner, along with Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz and former special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, will try to negotiate with Gulf leaders over the dispute, a White House official said.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 21:15 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Washington

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week as part of negotiations to end a longtime boycott of Qatar (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner will travel to Saudi Arabia and Qatar this week as part of negotiations to end a longtime boycott of Qatar.

Kushner, along with Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz and former special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, will try to negotiate with Gulf leaders over the dispute, a White House official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as the official was not authorized to publicly discuss the trip.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties to Qatar in June 2017 as part of a wider political dispute over Doha’s support of Islamists, its relationship with Iran and other matters. The four countries also launched an economic boycott, stopping Qatar Airways flights from using their airspace, closing off the small country’s sole land border with Saudi Arabia and blocking its ships from using their ports.

Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The country is also home to the sprawling Al-Udeid Air Base, which hosts some 10,000 American troops and the forward headquarters of the US military’s Central Command.

This may be Kushner’s last trip to the region as President Donald Trump has only a few more weeks in office. President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated January 20.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
Nov 30, 2020 20:37 IST
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Nov 30, 2020 21:23 IST
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Nov 30, 2020 21:34 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST

latest news

India doesn’t join SCO members in endorsing China’s Belt and Road project
Nov 30, 2020 21:35 IST
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to receive first intelligence briefing Monday
Nov 30, 2020 21:30 IST
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Nov 30, 2020 21:34 IST
‘America the Beautiful’ is White House theme for Christmas
Nov 30, 2020 21:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.