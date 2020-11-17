Sections
Home / World News / Jeff Bezos announces USD 791 million in grants to 16 groups fighting climate change: Report

Jeff Bezos announces USD 791 million in grants to 16 groups fighting climate change: Report

The news comes one year after Amazon announced “The Climate Pledge”, which is the company’s commitment to be 100 per cent powered by renewable energy by 2025 and be net-zero carbon by 2040

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:03 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

Amazon has also purchased 100,000 electric delivery vehicles and invested USD 100 million into reforestation projects and “climate mitigation solutions”, CNN further reported. (REUTERS)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Monday in an Instagram post that he will give USD 791 million in grants as part of his Bezos Earth Fund to 16 organizations that are working to protect the environment, CNN reported.

“I’ve spent the past several months learning from a group of incredibly smart people who’ve made it their life’s work to fight climate change and its impact on communities around the world,” Bezos wrote in an Instagram post.

“...I’m inspired by what they’re doing, and excited to help them scale, we can all protect Earth’s future by taking bold action now,” he added.

According to CNN, the full list of grantees is a mix of big-name NGOs, labs, reforestation, and climate justice groups including The Climate and Clean Energy Equity Fund, ClimateWorks Foundation, Dream Corps Green For All, Eden Reforestation Projects, Energy Foundation, Environmental Defense Fund, The Hive Fund for Climate and Gender Justice, Natural Resources Defense Council, The Nature Conservancy, NDN Collective, Rocky Mountain Institute, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, The Solutions Project, Union of Concerned Scientists, World Resources Institute and World Wildlife Fund.

The news comes one year after Amazon announced “The Climate Pledge”, which is the company’s commitment to be 100 per cent powered by renewable energy by 2025 and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Amazon has also purchased 100,000 electric delivery vehicles and invested USD 100 million into reforestation projects and “climate mitigation solutions”, CNN further reported.

