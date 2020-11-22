Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Jill Biden s policy director Mala Adiga has roots in Karnataka’s Udupi

Jill Biden s policy director Mala Adiga has roots in Karnataka’s Udupi

Mala Adiga belongs to the family of K Suryanarayana Adiga, founder of the erstwhile undivided Dakshina Kannada districts private sector Karnataka Bank Limited, and Aravind Adiga, who won theMan Booker prize in 2008.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 15:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Mangaluru

Mala Adiga is the niece of Nirmala Upadhya who is her father’s elder sister. (Buildbackbetter.com)

The appointment of Mala Adiga as policy director of Jill Biden, the first lady of US president-elect Joe Biden, has brought joy to Kakkunje village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

She belongs to the family of K Suryanarayana Adiga, founder of the erstwhile undivided Dakshina Kannada districts private sector Karnataka Bank Limited, and Aravind Adiga, who won the Man Booker prize in 2008.

Mala Adiga is the niece of Nirmala Upadhya who is her father’s elder sister.

She told reporters in Kundapur that Mala is an affectionate and lovely girl.



She treasures relationships and has her roots firmly in India, Nirmala said.

Nirmala, 87, said Mala had called her up on Saturday to share the news of being made a senior staffer at White House when Biden takes office as President of the USA in January.

She had congratulated on the new responsibility.

Malas father Dr Ramesh Adiga (84) is the second among three siblings.

He had left for the US when he was 25 to hone his skills as a vascular surgeon.

Malas mother Jaya Adiga had studied medicine in Vellore.

Nirmala recalled meeting Mala at a family get-together in Bengaluru in 2019.

Nirmala had then travelled with her daughter Sujatha Nakkatthaya and family to Bengaluru in November 2019.

Mala had come to Bengaluru with husband Charles and daughter Asha to attend the event with her parents.

They had come to Kundapur seven years ago and had fallen in love with the beaches there.

She had offered puja at the Kakkunje temple and they visited their ancestral house in Babbarianakatte.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 13:46 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 14:37 IST
Tejashwi Yadav faces corruption charges, must not become leader of opposition: JD(U)
Nov 22, 2020 13:13 IST

latest news

Jill Biden s policy director Mala Adiga has roots in Karnataka’s Udupi
Nov 22, 2020 15:34 IST
29 years of Lamhe: Anil Kapoor reveals interesting fact about wife Sunita
Nov 22, 2020 15:34 IST
Raju Srivastava on Bharti Singh’s arrest over drug charges
Nov 22, 2020 15:33 IST
Anti-Bru resettlement clash claims another life as fireman succumbs
Nov 22, 2020 15:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.