Home / World News / Joe Biden and his wife test negative for Covid-19

Joe Biden and his wife test negative for Covid-19

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:37 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day. (Reuters file photo)

Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus, his primary care doctor confirmed on Friday.

The Democratic presidential nominee and his wife were tested earlier in the day after news of President Donald Trump’s infection was announced.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor released the negative results in a statement issued by the Biden campaign. Biden was on the debate stage with Trump for more than 90 minutes earlier in the week. It’s still unclear if Biden will hold campaign events later in the day.

Also Read: Donald Trump has ‘mild’ Covid-19 symptoms

Biden, in a social media post, thanked his supporters for “messages of concern.” He added: “I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

