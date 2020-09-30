Sections
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a 'liar' in fiery debate start

Joe Biden calls Donald Trump a ‘liar’ in fiery debate start

“The fact is that everything he is saying so far is simply a lie. I’m not here to call out his lies. Everybody knows he’s a liar,” Biden said.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 07:22 IST

By Agence France-Presse | posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Cleveland

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with US President Donald Trump. (Reuters Photo )

Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Tuesday branded President Donald Trump a liar and told him to “shut up” as the pair clashed in a bad-tempered start to their first televised debate.

Trump fired back hard at Biden, telling him: “There’s nothing smart about you, Joe. Forty-seven years, you’ve done nothing.”

US Presidential election 2020 live updates

Tension was palpable from the opening minutes, with the pair interrupting each other repeatedly, leading Biden to lash out at one point: “Will you shut up, man!”



The debate, watched by a deeply divided nation, comes 35 days ahead of the most tense US election in recent memory.

