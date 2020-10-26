Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Joe Biden calls Russia as ‘the biggest threat’ to US security, alliances

Joe Biden calls Russia as ‘the biggest threat’ to US security, alliances

Earlier, Donald Trump claimed that Biden had received $3.5 million from Russia through Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Washington

Joe Biden rejected ever taking “a penny” from foreign sources and also expressed a belief that Russia did not want his victory in the November election. (AP photo)

US President Donald Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden says he thinks the biggest security threat to America is Russia.

“I think the biggest threat to America right now in terms of breaking up our-- our security and our alliances is Russia. Secondly, I think that the biggest competitor is China. And depending on how we handle that will determine whether we’re competitors or we end up being in a more serious competition relating to force,” Biden said in an interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.

During the final round of the presidential debate, Trump claimed that Biden had received $3.5 million from Russia through Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump also said during the debate that Biden’s son, Hunter, allegedly maintains business relations with Elena Baturina, the wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.



Biden rejected ever taking “a penny” from foreign sources and also expressed a belief that Russia did not want his victory in the November election.

Putin refused to comment on Trump’s claims that Russia allegedly sponsored Biden. “No comment,” the Russian leader said on Sunday, as aired by the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday commenting on the final US presidential debate that the contenders in the presidential race in the United States “compete for who dislikes Russia more.”

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any attempts to meddle in the US domestic affairs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar
Oct 26, 2020 16:07 IST
Nehru-Gandhi dynasty never respected the PM’s office: JP Nadda
Oct 26, 2020 15:42 IST
Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan
Oct 26, 2020 15:32 IST
Sensex plunges 540 points; Reliance Industries tanks 4 per cent
Oct 26, 2020 16:09 IST

latest news

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s RPI; appointed vice president of women wing
Oct 26, 2020 16:10 IST
CSA’s entire board resigns, Olympic body likely to install committee
Oct 26, 2020 16:08 IST
Kareena shares pic with Shahid, Imtiaz as Jab We Met clocks 13 years
Oct 26, 2020 16:06 IST
Delhi school events: EPS conducts online activity
Oct 26, 2020 16:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.