Joe Biden has picked a running mate; announcement could come today: Reports

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has picked his running mate and informed his top advisers. The announcement could come as early as Tuesday, according to two people familiar with the process.

Biden was expected to announce his selection this week and he finished his interviews in the few days.

The announcement will be followed by a grassroots fundraiser with Biden and his running mate. There will also likely be an in-person event with Biden and the pick as advance staff are setting up at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington.

Leading contenders for the No. 2 pick include California Senator Kamala Harris, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, California Representative Karen Bass, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.