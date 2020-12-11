Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time ‘Person of the Year’

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time ‘Person of the Year’

The pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who Biden defeated in November’s election.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 09:35 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New York

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year”. (AP)

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been chosen as Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year,” the publication announced Thursday.

The pair were chosen ahead of three other finalists: frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump who Biden defeated in November’s election.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
by Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

He’s got good a bouncer: Sunil Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Pucovski
by hindustantimes.com
India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19, says she’s ‘feeling fine’
Yogi Adityanath says UP close to defeating Covid-19, claims model worthy of study
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.