Sections
Home / World News / Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Kamala Harris is first American of Indian and Asian descent to run for vice-president. She is also the first African American and only the third woman to run for that office.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 02:02 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington

Kamala Harris became the first Indian American woman to run for US president ever — from either party in 2019. (REUTERS)

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has named Kamal Harris, who is of mixed Indian and African-American descent, as his pick for vice-president.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Harris is first American of Indian and Asian descent to run for vice-president. She is also the first African American and only the third woman to run for that office.

The 55-year-old first time senator from California is the daughter of Indian mother, from Chennai, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, a cancer researcher who passed away in 2009, and Jamaican father, Donald Harris, who teaches at Stanford University. The parents separated when Harris and her younger sister Maya Harris were still very young.



Harris became the first Indian American woman to run for US president ever — from either party in 2019. The first from the tiny minority community of 4 million was Bobby Jindal, the Republican governor of Louisiana, who didn’t last the primaries that were won by President Trump. Harris is also the first Indian American Democrat to try for the job.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Aug 12, 2020 02:02 IST
Local train services to remain suspended in Mumbai: Rly ministry
Aug 12, 2020 01:23 IST
Efforts on to prevent second wave of Covid-19, Thackeray tells PM Modi
Aug 12, 2020 01:21 IST
70% decline in organ donations in Mumbai since March due to Covid-19
Aug 12, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.