Joe Biden poised to name cabinet

US President-elect Joe Biden is moving quickly to fill out his administration and could name top leaders for his cabinet as early as next week as President Donald Trump’s attempts to question the election outcome continue to fail.

Biden has already decided on who will lead the treasury department. That pick, along with his nominee for secretary of state, may be announced before Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26.

Indian American Mala Adiga was named on Friday as policy director to Jill Biden, the incoming first lady. She is a lawyer who earlier served in the departments of state and justice in the Obama administration, and had worked on the 2008 Obama-Biden campaign.

Vivek Murthy, another Indian American, is among leading contenders for secretary of health and human services.

Georgia on Friday certified Biden as the winner in the state and Michigan Republicans declared they had seen nothing so far to warrant reversing the outcome in their state after a meeting with Trump.

The Trump campaign can still seek a recount of the Georgia votes under the state’s law, but its Republican leaders appear in no mood to indulge his efforts to question the election outcome with nothing more than stray instances of irregularities.

“We have not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan and, as legislative leaders, we will follow the law and follow the normal process regarding Michigan’s electors, just as we have said throughout this election,” Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the Republican-controlled state House and Mike Shirkey, leader of the Republican-controlled Senate, said in a joint statement after their meeting with Trump at the White House.

The meeting was unprecedented in itself and seen as a sign of the president’s growing desperation. In his first public appearance in days - a briefing on pricing of medicines-- Trump falsely claimed once again he had won, but took no questions.