Home / World News / Joe Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1%: Poll aggregator

Joe Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1%: Poll aggregator

In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 06:46 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, US on October 12, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to a record high 86.1%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 85.8% on Oct. 10. He is predicted to win 352 of 538 electoral votes.

NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.

