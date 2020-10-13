Joe Biden’s chances of winning hit record 86.1%: Poll aggregator
Joe Biden’s chances of winning the Electoral College rose to a record high 86.1%, according to the latest run of poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight’s election forecasting model, from 85.8% on Oct. 10. He is predicted to win 352 of 538 electoral votes.
NOTE: FiveThirtyEight rates pollsters according to their historical accuracy. For the purposes of this story, the lowest possible rating for a major poll is B-. In 2016, FiveThirtyEight correctly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote but missed with its Electoral College forecast.