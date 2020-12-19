Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Joe Biden’s transition team expresses concern over tensions with Defense Department

Joe Biden’s transition team expresses concern over tensions with Defense Department

The Pentagon acknowledged that about 20 meetings with 40 officials were being rescheduled until after January 1, but insisted that cooperation with Biden’s team was continuing.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 11:31 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Washington

US media reported that acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller ordered a halt in cooperation with Biden’s transition amid frustration within President Donald Trump’s administration with the President-elect’s team. (AP file photo)

US President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team on Friday expressed concern regarding an ‘abrupt halt’ in cooperation with the Defense Department, according to The Hill.

US media reported that acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller ordered a halt in cooperation with Biden’s transition amid frustration within President Donald Trump’s administration with the President-elect’s team.

“We were concerned to learn this week about an abrupt halt in the already limited cooperation there, and as indicated by Department of Defense (DoD) earlier today, we expect that decision will be reversed,” Biden transition executive director Yohannes Abraham said in a briefing.

Abraham also refuted claims of mutual agreement on any holiday break, saying there was no time to spare in continuing briefings and other engagements during this period.



During his briefing, Abraham mentioned that the team has met isolated resistance in some corners including the DoD, and said that the cancelled meetings had ‘immediately and appropriately escalated’ the issue.

The Pentagon acknowledged that about 20 meetings with 40 officials were being rescheduled until after January 1, but insisted that cooperation with Biden’s team was continuing, saying that the change was part of a mutually agreed pause for the holiday season, The Hill reported.

“After the mutually agreed upon holiday pause, which begins tomorrow, we will continue with the transition and rescheduled meetings from today...Again, I remain committed to a full and transparent transition -- this is what our nation expects and the DoD will deliver AS IT ALWAYS HAS,” said Miller in a statement on Friday.

The acting Defense Secretary also insisted that the Department has not cancelled or declined any interview with the Biden transition and that 139 meetings with 265 officials have already been conducted, according to The Hill.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post reported the Trump administration was blocking meetings between transition officials and intelligence agencies that fall under the Pentagon’s control, including the National Security Agency and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

This comes after the US Electoral College certified Biden’s win in the presidential elections, amid repeated allegations of voter fraud made by Trump.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
by Shishir Gupta
1st Test Day 3 Live: Wade, Burns take Aussies to 15/0 at end of 1st session
by hindustantimes.com
Sonia Gandhi meets section of Congress dissenters, looks to end crisis
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi

latest news

NASA while sharing picture of gravitational lensing. It is stunning
by Sanya Budhiraja
NBE FMG Result 2020: Foreign Medical Graduate December exam result declared, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
‘So proud’: Dolly Parton’s association with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Rajpal Yadav recalls signing 16 films in 1 month
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.