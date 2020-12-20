Sections
Home / World News / Joe Biden selects Vedant Patel as White House assistant press secretary

Joe Biden selects Vedant Patel as White House assistant press secretary

Patel is a senior spokesperson of the Biden inaugural committee and has been a part of the Biden campaign where he served as regional communications director. During Biden’s primary campaign, Patel served as the Nevada and Western primary-states communications director.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 06:42 IST

By Agencies,

Joe Biden has named Indian-American Vedant Patel as the assistant press secretary as the US president-elect announced the names of additional members of the White House communications and press staff.

Born in the Indian state of Gujarat and raised in California, Patel is a graduate of the University of California-Riverside and the University of Florida. He is the third Indian-American in the White House press team after Priya Singh and Raj Shah.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law a two-day stopgap extension of federal funds passed by Congress to avoid a midnight government shutdown, as lawmakers negotiate a $900bn pandemic aid bill and as part of $1.4tn government spending package.

