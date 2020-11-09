Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Joe Biden to work on H-1B visa plan

Joe Biden to work on H-1B visa plan

Biden will work towards providing a road map to American citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including over 500,000 from India, and will also establish a minimum admission number of 95,000 refugees annually.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 06:32 IST

By Agencies, Hindustan Times Washington

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden shout across the street towards supporters of US President Donald Trump, the day after a presidential election victory was called for Biden, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US November 8, 2020. (REUTERS)

There will be much to cheer for Indians in the US if Joe Biden implements his action plan on citizenship, permanent residency and H-1B visas, used mainly by IT sector professionals from India.

Biden will work towards providing a road map to American citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including over 500,000 from India, and will also establish a minimum admission number of 95,000 refugees annually.

As a largely immigrant community, but in some cases with American roots reaching back generations, Indian-Americans know firsthand the strength and resilience that immigrants bring to the United States of America, according to a policy document issued by the Biden campaign.

Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limits and remove country quotas for green cards, or permanent residency.



Both these measures, if implemented, are expected to benefit tens of thousands of Indian professionals impacted by some immigration policies of the outgoing Trump administration.

With Kamala Harris as his deputy, Biden is expected to reverse the move of Trump administration to revoke work permits to the spouses of H-1B visas, which had adversely impacted a large number of Indian families in the US.

All these are part of a comprehensive immigration reform that the Biden administration plans to work on, either at one go or in separate pieces.

“High skilled temporary visas should not be used to disincentivise recruiting workers already in the US for in-demand occupations,” said the Biden campaign’s policy document.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US becomes first nation to cross 10 million Covid-19 cases
Nov 09, 2020 06:20 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 07, 2020 07:39 IST
Stir to save Mollem rages on in Goa
Nov 09, 2020 06:31 IST
In focus: Bihar’s Covid challenge
Nov 09, 2020 05:56 IST

latest news

Joe Biden to work on H-1B visa plan
Nov 09, 2020 06:32 IST
Stir to save Mollem rages on in Goa
Nov 09, 2020 06:31 IST
11-year-old minor girl raped by father’s friend in Vijay Nagar
Nov 09, 2020 06:23 IST
US becomes first nation to cross 10 million Covid-19 cases
Nov 09, 2020 06:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.