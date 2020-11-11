Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Joe Biden warns Johnson of Brexit, not to disturb peace in Northern Ireland

Joe Biden warns Johnson of Brexit, not to disturb peace in Northern Ireland

Biden’s transition to power comes at a delicate phase in the UK’s divorce from the European Union. Unlike Trump, Biden was opposed to Brexit and has aired his views on it.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 14:52 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

US President-elect Joe Biden had said in September that any US trade deal with the UK must be “contingent” on respecting the Northern Ireland peace agreement . (AP)

Joe Biden used his first phone call with Boris Johnson as US president-elect to warn the British leader not to compromise peace in Northern Ireland in his pursuit of Brexit.

During the course of a 20- to 25-minute conversation on Tuesday, Biden “reaffirmed his support” for the 1998 deal that put an end to the violence in Northern Ireland, according to a statement from the president-elect’s team.

A British official confirmed that Biden raised the Good Friday Agreement in the context of Brexit negotiations, and that Johnson responded by promising the president-elect that Britain would uphold the peace accord. Biden spoke later to Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, and again made a point of emphasizing his backing for peace in the region.

The exchange with Johnson marks an uncomfortable start to the newest incarnation of the so-called special relationship between the UK and the US and suggests Biden will not be an unequivocal backer of Johnson’s Brexit project in the way President Donald Trump has been.



The two men have never met in person, and Biden has shown himself to be fiercely proud of his Irish roots. His transition to power comes at a delicate phase in the UK’s divorce from the European Union. Unlike Trump, Biden was opposed to Brexit and has aired his views on it.

Also Read | UK govt defiant after House of Lords rejects Brexit bill

Known History

Back in September, Biden raised his concerns over Johnson’s plan to break international law by reneging on parts of the Brexit divorce agreement he struck with the EU relating to trade with Northern Ireland. President Barack Obama, who Biden served under, famously weighed in on the 2016 referendum to say that if the UK opted out of the EU the US would be put at the “back of the queue” when it came to trade talks.

Those talks, begun under Trump, will now likely be followed up by a Biden administration in a process that could take years, judging by the length of previous trade negotiations.

Biden had said in September that any US trade deal with the UK must be “contingent” on respecting the Northern Ireland peace agreement and avoiding a return to a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

A British official said the call was friendly and good. The UK has always insisted its plans do not compromise peace in the region and are intended to safeguard stability.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Nov 11, 2020 14:35 IST
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Nov 11, 2020 14:41 IST
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Nov 11, 2020 14:40 IST
Arnab bail plea hearing: ‘Power to re-investigate wrongly used’, SC told
Nov 11, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Karan Johar kicks off Diwali parties with Kareena, Malaika
Nov 11, 2020 14:53 IST
Biden warns UK PM of Brexit, not to upset peace in Northern Ireland
Nov 11, 2020 14:52 IST
PM Modi congratulates JD(U) nominee for Lok Sabha bypoll win
Nov 11, 2020 14:51 IST
Tokyo, Washington conclude first round of formal talks on US military base spending
Nov 11, 2020 14:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.