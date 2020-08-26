Sections
Home / World News / John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for an 11th time

Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board August 19, according to corrections officials. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 01:46 IST

By Associated Press, Almony

A woman poses for a photo by the "Lennon Wall" with a face mask attached to the image of John Lennon, in Prague, Czech Republic. (AP)

The man who gunned down John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment in 1980 was denied parole for an 11th time, state corrections officials said Wednesday.

Mark David Chapman was denied after being interviewed by a parole board Aug. 19, according to corrections officials. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, east of Buffalo.

Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, hours after Lennon autographed an album for him. He has said previously that he feels “more and more shame” every year for the crime.

“I was too far in,” Chapman told a parole board in 2018. “I do remember having the thought of, ‘Hey, you have got the album now. Look at this, he signed it, just go home.’ But there was no way I was just going to go home.”



Chapman’s next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2022.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana assembly’s monsoon session lasts barely three hours
Aug 27, 2020 02:12 IST
Haryana logs 11 deaths, 1,397 new Covid cases
Aug 27, 2020 02:08 IST
Two held with fake currency in Sirsa
Aug 27, 2020 02:07 IST
Radaur MLA receives threat call, FIR registered
Aug 27, 2020 02:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.