Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Joint inflammation drug may be repurposed to treat Covid-19: Study

Joint inflammation drug may be repurposed to treat Covid-19: Study

Researchers, including those from Imperial College London in the UK, noted that baricitinib is an oral drug used for treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis -- a chronic inflammatory disorder which affects the joints, causing pain and stiffness.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, London

According to the study, published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, the drug may lower inflammation and the quantity of the virus particles present in patients with Covid-19. (REUTERS)

A drug used to treat joint inflammation can be repurposed to treat patients with Covid-19, according to a study which may lead to a new treatment option for the deadly disease.

Researchers, including those from Imperial College London in the UK, noted that baricitinib is an oral drug used for treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis -- a chronic inflammatory disorder which affects the joints, causing pain and stiffness.

According to the study, published in the journal EMBO Molecular Medicine, the drug may lower inflammation and the quantity of the virus particles present in patients with COVID-19. Using AI-algorithms, the scientists identified existing drugs capable of blocking both inflammation and infectivity, and they found baricitinib to be a promising repurposing candidate for COVID-19. They said the drug acts as an inhibitor of janus kinase, a type of molecule in the body that acts as an “on” or “off” switch in many cellular functions. Baricitinib interferes with the inflammatory processes of the immune system and may be a potential treatment candidate for COVID-19, the study noted.

The drug also previously demonstrated ability to inhibit the activity of cell-cell messenger molecules called cytokines, the researchers said.



In test tube studies, and in miniature liver models, the scientists showed that the drug inhibited signalling of cytokines, which are known to overreact and drive inflammation in severe COVID-19 cases. According to the study, baricitinib also helped reduce the quantity of the novel coronavirus in infected cells, and the level of the signal molecule interleukin-6 (IL-6) -- a predictor of mortality from acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19.

When a small pilot study of the drug in three men and one woman with COVID-19 was conducted in Italy, all four patients showed improvements in signs and symptoms such as cough, fever, with reductions in quantity of the virus particles, and blood IL-6 levels after 10-12 days of treatment, the study noted.

“Collectively, these data suggest that baricitinib may lower inflammation and viral load in COVID-19,” said Ali Mirazimi, a co-author of the study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden.

The scientists said more trials of baricitinib are currently underway in 85 hospitalised COVID-19 patients across three hospitals in Northern and Central Italy, with “encouraging initial results in patient outcomes.” “We are integrating and carefully analysing these trial data and providing functional and mechanistic follow-up studies to scrutinise baricitinib’s mode of action,” said Volker Lauschke, another co-author of the study from Karolinska Institutet. PTI VIS VIS

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CM launches 450-bed Covid hospital on Wipro premises in Hinjewadi
Jun 11, 2020 17:58 IST
New college in Oxford named ‘Reuben College’ following donation from Mumbai-born brothers
Jun 11, 2020 17:57 IST
Missing Indian student’s body found in Scotland
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
‘We’re very grateful’: Anderson praises WI for ‘scary’ decision to tour
Jun 11, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.