Journalist, bodyguard slain in northern Mexico attack

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mexico City

State officials in northern Mexico say gunmen killed the owner of a newspaper and one of the policemen who had been assigned to protect him following earlier threats.

Sonora state prosecutor office said Jorge Miguel Armenta Avalos was attacked while leaving a restaurant Saturday afternoon in downtown Ciudad Obregon. Municipal police officer Orlando Antonio Ruvalcaba Flores also was killed and a fellow officer was wounded.

Armenda Avalos was the director of Medios Obson and El Tiempo, which publish both in print and online.

State prosecutor Claudia Indira Contreras vowed to pursue all possible angles, but there were apparently no suspects.