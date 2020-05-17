Sections
Home / World News / Journalist, bodyguard slain in northern Mexico attack

Journalist, bodyguard slain in northern Mexico attack

State officials in northern Mexico say gunmen killed the owner of a newspaper and one of the policemen who had been assigned to protect him following earlier threats.

Updated: May 17, 2020 23:50 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Mexico City

Jorge Armenta Ávalos (@JorgeArmenta_01)

State officials in northern Mexico say gunmen killed the owner of a newspaper and one of the policemen who had been assigned to protect him following earlier threats.

Sonora state prosecutor office said Jorge Miguel Armenta Avalos was attacked while leaving a restaurant Saturday afternoon in downtown Ciudad Obregon. Municipal police officer Orlando Antonio Ruvalcaba Flores also was killed and a fellow officer was wounded.

Armenda Avalos was the director of Medios Obson and El Tiempo, which publish both in print and online.

State prosecutor Claudia Indira Contreras vowed to pursue all possible angles, but there were apparently no suspects.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Economy may shrink 45% in Jun quarter’: Goldman Sachs
May 18, 2020 03:57 IST
Lack of robust stimulus may worsen slowdown
May 18, 2020 04:31 IST
Feel betrayed, but will return to karambhoomi Ludhiana once things are normal, say migrants
May 18, 2020 03:39 IST
Take a look at some interesting museums from around the world
May 18, 2020 04:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.