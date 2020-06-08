Sections
Home / World News / Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder

Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder

Minneapolis police officer, who was filmed pressing his knee on handcuffed George Floyd’s neck until he died, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:10 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Minneapolis

Current and former New York City Mayor's staff gather to call for reforms during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York City, New York, US on June 8, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin Monday as he made his first court appearance charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd’s neck until he expired, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.

In a procedural hearing that did not require Chauvin, 44, to submit a plea, the judge in the Hennepin County District Court set his bail at $1 million with conditions, and $1.25 million without conditions.

Meeting the conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, and have no contact with the family of Floyd.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020: GSEB SSC result to be declared today at gseb.org, here’s how to check
Jun 09, 2020 01:48 IST
YES Bank looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore via FPO
Jun 09, 2020 01:37 IST
Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
Jun 09, 2020 01:27 IST
Lockdown may have averted over 3 mn Covid-19 related deaths in Europe: Study
Jun 09, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.