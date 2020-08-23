Jump in Seoul’s Covid-19 cases sparks fear of spread

People wear protective masks waiting at a zebra crossing, as social distancing measures were introduced to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Seoul,South Korea. (REUTERS)

A flare-up of coronavirus cases in Seoul over the weekend may point to the beginning of a nationwide spread, a breakdown of the country’s daily virus data showed.

South Korea recorded 397 new virus cases on Sunday. One hundred of those cases were reported outside the capital’s metropolitan area.

The nation of 50 million people has recorded a total of 17,399 infections and 309 fatalities so far, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

A possible second wave of cases has spurred talk of enforcing the strongest social-distancing restrictions the government can apply, which includes the prohibition of meetings and events of 10 people or more. Rising infections have also bolstered speculation that there could be a second round of cash handouts and another extra budget.

South Korea in June adopted a social-distancing system with three levels of restrictions. The government as of Sunday had expanded level 2 social-distancing rules, already in place in the Seoul Metropolitan area and Busan, to the rest of the country.