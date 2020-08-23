Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Jump in Seoul’s Covid-19 cases sparks fear of spread

Jump in Seoul’s Covid-19 cases sparks fear of spread

South Korea recorded 397 new virus cases on Sunday. One hundred of those cases were reported outside the capital’s metropolitan area.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 10:51 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Seoul

People wear protective masks waiting at a zebra crossing, as social distancing measures were introduced to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Seoul,South Korea. (REUTERS)

A flare-up of coronavirus cases in Seoul over the weekend may point to the beginning of a nationwide spread, a breakdown of the country’s daily virus data showed.

South Korea recorded 397 new virus cases on Sunday. One hundred of those cases were reported outside the capital’s metropolitan area.

The nation of 50 million people has recorded a total of 17,399 infections and 309 fatalities so far, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

A possible second wave of cases has spurred talk of enforcing the strongest social-distancing restrictions the government can apply, which includes the prohibition of meetings and events of 10 people or more. Rising infections have also bolstered speculation that there could be a second round of cash handouts and another extra budget.



South Korea in June adopted a social-distancing system with three levels of restrictions. The government as of Sunday had expanded level 2 social-distancing rules, already in place in the Seoul Metropolitan area and Busan, to the rest of the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reaching herd immunity in a viral pandemic
Aug 23, 2020 11:33 IST
Javadekar announces SOPs for resuming film, TV shooting
Aug 23, 2020 11:36 IST
Bengal govt fixes bed charge for Covid patients, seeks 10% discount on medicines
Aug 23, 2020 11:29 IST
Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d review: When bulk is bold and beautiful
Aug 23, 2020 11:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.